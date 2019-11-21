Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLAN, SCHW, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN), where a total of 10,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,300 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 26,519 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,054 contracts, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

