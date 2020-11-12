Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PK, BIGC, SPB

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), where a total volume of 24,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of PK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PK. Below is a chart showing PK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) saw options trading volume of 5,981 contracts, representing approximately 598,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 1,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

