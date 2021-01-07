Notable Thursday Option Activity: PINS, SKX, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 54,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,500 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 6,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 16,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, SKX options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

