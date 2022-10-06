Notable Thursday Option Activity: PINS, ARQT, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 95,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 9,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) saw options trading volume of 5,602 contracts, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 510,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 69,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

