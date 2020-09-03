Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFSI, LPSN, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 5,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 508,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 5,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 20,713 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, LPSN options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.