Markets
PFE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFE, NOC, SIX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 116,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,800 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 18,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, NOC options, or SIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE NOC SIX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular