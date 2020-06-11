Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFE, NOC, SIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 116,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,800 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 18,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, NOC options, or SIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

