Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFE, NKE, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 114,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 28,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 37,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 5,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 21,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

