Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEP, LHCG, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 53,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 30,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) options are showing a volume of 2,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.5% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,681 contracts, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,600 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

