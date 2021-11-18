Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PENN, SPG, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 35,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 8,505 contracts, representing approximately 850,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 33,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

