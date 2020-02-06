Notable Thursday Option Activity: PBPB, W, ABMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Potbelly Corp (Symbol: PBPB), where a total of 1,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of PBPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 256,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of PBPB. Below is a chart showing PBPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 10,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 5,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

