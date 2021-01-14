Notable Thursday Option Activity: PBI, BIGC, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), where a total of 25,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) saw options trading volume of 20,584 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 145,087 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 15,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PBI options, BIGC options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

