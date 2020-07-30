Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, TEAM, USX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 424,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 12,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Xpress Enterprises Inc (Symbol: USX) saw options trading volume of 3,008 contracts, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of USX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares of USX. Below is a chart showing USX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

