Markets
PAYC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, SKT, THO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 6,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,879 contracts, representing approximately 487,900 underlying shares or approximately 65% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, SKT options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYC SKT THO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular