Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, SKT, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 6,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,879 contracts, representing approximately 487,900 underlying shares or approximately 65% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, SKT options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

