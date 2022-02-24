Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAR, NCLH, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 2,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 509,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 114,094 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 10,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,600 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

