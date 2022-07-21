Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAR, ARCH, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 15,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 581.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 16,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.8% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 79,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 274.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 4,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

