Notable Thursday Option Activity: PANW, YELP, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 9,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 11,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,900 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 6,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

