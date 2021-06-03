Notable Thursday Option Activity: PANW, OKTA, INSG

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 7,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 13,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inseego Corp (Symbol: INSG) saw options trading volume of 11,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of INSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares of INSG. Below is a chart showing INSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

