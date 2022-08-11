Notable Thursday Option Activity: OXM, NEOG, VC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total of 836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) options are showing a volume of 17,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) options are showing a volume of 2,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of VC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VC. Below is a chart showing VC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXM options, NEOG options, or VC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.