Notable Thursday Option Activity: OXM, NEOG, VC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total of 836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) options are showing a volume of 17,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) options are showing a volume of 2,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of VC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VC. Below is a chart showing VC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXM options, NEOG options, or VC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

