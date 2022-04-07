Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, WWE, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 6,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 649,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 2,626 contracts, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 12,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
