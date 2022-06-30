Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, STNG, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 6,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,720 contracts, representing approximately 672,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 1,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, STNG options, or STAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.