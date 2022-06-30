Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, STNG, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 6,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,720 contracts, representing approximately 672,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 1,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, STNG options, or STAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
