Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, MGM, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 2,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 17,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 1,873 contracts, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORLY options, MGM options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.