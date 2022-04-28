Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, MGM, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 2,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 17,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 1,873 contracts, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

