Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, PTON, MCY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 54,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 85,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 13,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) saw options trading volume of 826 contracts, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

