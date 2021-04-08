Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORBC, STZ, BYND

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ORBCOMM Inc (Symbol: ORBC), where a total of 44,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 371.4% of ORBC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 16,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ORBC. Below is a chart showing ORBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 22,559 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 245.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 61,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 227.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 7,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

