Markets
ORA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORA, TTCF, TDOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 2,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 4,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,500 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 23,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORA options, TTCF options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORA TTCF TDOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular