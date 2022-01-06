Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORA, TTCF, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 2,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 4,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,500 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 23,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORA options, TTCF options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

