Notable Thursday Option Activity: OPRX, RH, SFIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX), where a total volume of 1,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 115,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 9,065 contracts, representing approximately 906,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

