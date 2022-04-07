Notable Thursday Option Activity: OPEN, OPY, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), where a total of 191,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.4% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 74,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) saw options trading volume of 1,091 contracts, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 103,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 4,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
