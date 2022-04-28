Notable Thursday Option Activity: OMCL, CHDN, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL), where a total volume of 2,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of OMCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,300 underlying shares of OMCL. Below is a chart showing OMCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 65,270 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 12,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMCL options, CHDN options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.