Notable Thursday Option Activity: OMCL, CHDN, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL), where a total volume of 2,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of OMCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,300 underlying shares of OMCL. Below is a chart showing OMCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 65,270 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 12,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

