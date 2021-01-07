Markets
OLLI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, NUVA, HELE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 17,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,100 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) options are showing a volume of 12,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.7% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 2,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLLI options, NUVA options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLLI NUVA HELE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular