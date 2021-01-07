Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, NUVA, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 17,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,100 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) options are showing a volume of 12,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.7% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 2,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

