Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLED, VVNT, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 2,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 301,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Vivint Smart Home Inc (Symbol: VVNT) saw options trading volume of 2,302 contracts, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of VVNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of VVNT. Below is a chart showing VVNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 6,909 contracts, representing approximately 690,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

OLED VVNT PANW

