Notable Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, STOR, ECPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 8,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) saw options trading volume of 10,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of STOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,100 underlying shares of STOR. Below is a chart showing STOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 1,163 contracts, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, STOR options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.