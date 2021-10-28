Markets
OKE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: OKE, C, IRBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 79,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 367% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 30,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 640,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 352.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 252,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 8,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, C options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE C IRBT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular