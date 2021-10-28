Notable Thursday Option Activity: OKE, C, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 79,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 367% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 30,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 640,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 352.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 252,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 8,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

