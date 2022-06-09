Markets
NXPI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NXPI, WYNN, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total of 16,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,872 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NXPI options, WYNN options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXPI WYNN GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular