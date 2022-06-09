Notable Thursday Option Activity: NXPI, WYNN, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total of 16,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,872 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
