Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVST, AVYA, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST), where a total of 8,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 825,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,800 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) options are showing a volume of 9,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 45,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
