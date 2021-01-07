Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVRO, BCOR, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), where a total of 2,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.3% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 305,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Blucora, Inc. (Symbol: BCOR) options are showing a volume of 3,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 138,560 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 977,300 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVRO options, BCOR options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.