Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, PVH, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 687,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 68.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 59,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 23,373 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 51,973 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, PVH options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.