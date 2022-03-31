Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, PVH, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 687,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 68.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 59,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 23,373 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 51,973 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

