Markets
NVDA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, GLUU, NVTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 67,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 7,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Glu Mobile Inc (Symbol: GLUU) options are showing a volume of 31,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of GLUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of GLUU. Below is a chart showing GLUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) saw options trading volume of 18,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, GLUU options, or NVTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA GLUU NVTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular