Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, GLUU, NVTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 67,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 7,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Glu Mobile Inc (Symbol: GLUU) options are showing a volume of 31,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of GLUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of GLUU. Below is a chart showing GLUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) saw options trading volume of 18,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

