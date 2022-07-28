Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, COUR, WCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 414,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 3,334 contracts, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 2,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

