Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, NET, ADM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 7,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 26,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 11,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, NET options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.