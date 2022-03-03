Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, NET, ADM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 7,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 26,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 11,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

