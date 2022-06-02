Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTAP, FR, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 10,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) options are showing a volume of 5,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 121,475 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 16,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
