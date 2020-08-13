Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, IFF, SPCE

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 17,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $442.50 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $442.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 8,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 210,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 34,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

