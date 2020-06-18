Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, DECK, VEEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 738,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 2,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

