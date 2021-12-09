Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, CRM, KLIC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 5,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 30,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) options are showing a volume of 5,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 547,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of KLIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of KLIC. Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
