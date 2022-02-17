Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOC, NEM, MSGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 590,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 42,985 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 791 contracts, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
