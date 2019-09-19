Notable Thursday Option Activity: NLSN, SWKS, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total volume of 27,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 13,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 11,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 5,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,988 contracts, representing approximately 698,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, SWKS options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.