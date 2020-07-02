Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, RGA, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 165,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 11,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) saw options trading volume of 29,094 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 284.2% of RGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 14,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RGA. Below is a chart showing RGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 10,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 187.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, RGA options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

