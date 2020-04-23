Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, MYOK, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 237,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 13,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 9,889 contracts, representing approximately 988,900 underlying shares or approximately 177.4% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 547,761 contracts, representing approximately 54.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 50,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MYOK options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.