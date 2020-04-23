Markets
NFLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, MYOK, AAPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 237,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 13,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 9,889 contracts, representing approximately 988,900 underlying shares or approximately 177.4% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 547,761 contracts, representing approximately 54.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 50,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MYOK options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX MYOK AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular