Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFE, ORCL, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total of 4,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 41,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 44,436 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFE options, ORCL options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

