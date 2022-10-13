Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFE, ORCL, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total of 4,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 41,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 44,436 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFE options, ORCL options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.