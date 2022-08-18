Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEX, BTU, BG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (Symbol: NEX), where a total of 17,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of NEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,300 underlying shares of NEX. Below is a chart showing NEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 33,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 9,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

