Markets
NEOG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEOG, RUN, MDGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), where a total of 19,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.8% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 9,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,000 underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 94,953 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 28,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 2,239 contracts, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares or approximately 130% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEOG options, RUN options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEOG RUN MDGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular