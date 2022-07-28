Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEOG, RUN, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), where a total of 19,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.8% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 9,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,000 underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 94,953 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 28,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 2,239 contracts, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares or approximately 130% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEOG options, RUN options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.