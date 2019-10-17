Notable Thursday Option Activity: NBIX, UNP, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX), where a total of 2,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 604,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 17,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 18,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

